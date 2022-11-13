News

Prime Minister Keith Rowley lays a wreath at the cenotaph in Memorial Park. – Photo by Roger Jacob

LIMITED to wreath-laying for the past two years owing to the covid19 pandemic, the 2022 Memorial Day event saw the return of the military parade.

Members of the public gathered around Memorial Park on Frederick Street in Port of Spain as those who served and fell in World Wars I and II were remembered and honoured.

The event kicked off with the military parade which featured members of the TT Regiment, Coast Guard, Air Guard, Defence Force, police service, fire service, prison service, cadet force and Red Cross.

Officers and the Memorial Day Parade 2022

They began marching from the Queen’s Park Savannah and ended at the park.

President Paula-Mae Weekes was the first to lay a ceremonial wreath at the cenotaph, followed by the Prime Minister, Chief Justice Ivor Archie and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

Officials of the armed and unarmed forces also laid wreaths, along with mayors and diplomats.

Hinds greeted and took photos with members of the public after the ceremony.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds poses for photos with some children near Memorial Park on Sunday. – Photo by Roger Jacob