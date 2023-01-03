The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just before 7:40am on January 1, police and other emergency services responded to a report of a fight between two men that had taken place at a residence in West Bay, where both men received knife wounds.

According to the RCIPS, both men attended the hospital separately via private vehicles, were treated for multiple knife wounds and other lacerations and subsequently discharged.

Both men, one age 24, of West Bay and the other, age 32 of George Town have been arrested on suspicion of wounding in relation to this incident and remain in custody as investigations continue.

The incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Unit and anyone with information is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.