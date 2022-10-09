Men fatally shot in Trelawny by cops identified
The three men who were fatally shot on Saturday during an operation in Trelawny have been identified.
They are 21-year-old Tushane Clegghorn, 26-year-old Trevor Rhynie, otherwise called ‘Beenie’ or ‘Tella’ and 23-year-old Oshane Surgeon, otherwise called ‘Pimento’., all of Hague, Trelawny.
Reports are that at about 2:15 am, a joint security team carried out an operation at premises where an illegal party was in session.
It is alleged that the lawmen were fired upon by a group of armed men at the venue, and the joint security team took evasive action and returned the fire.
When the shooting subsided, Clegghorn, Rhynie and Surgeon were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the incident.
