One Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the police in Old Pen district, Ramble in Hanover on Sunday, December 25.

Reports from the Ramble Police are that at about 11:30 pm, the team was on mobile patrol in the area when they came upon a group of men at a bar.

The men ran and were chased; the firearm and ammunition fell from one of the men and was retrieved. The men escaped from the area.

Investigations continue.