Pulling off the road to check his truck in St Andrew two Thursdays ago after being told by another motorist that he had an oil leak, a man ended up being tied up, kidnapped and robbed.

This is according to a release from the Corporate Communications Unit on Tuesday, which disclosed that two men are now facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, kidnapping and robbery with aggravation following the February 23 incident on East Road, Kingston 12.

The men – 28-year-old Anthony Williams, otherwise called ‘Shane’, and 29-year-old Nacarie Brown, otherwise called ‘Dadda’ – are both from Bond Street in Denham Town, St Andrew.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 8pm on February 23, the complainant was driving an International motor truck when Williams and Brown, who were travelling in a Honda Accord motor car, reportedly informed him that his truck had an oil leak.

The complainant pulled off the road to make checks, at which time he was reportedly accosted by a group of men who subsequently commandeered his truck.

The police said the complainant was tied up and taken to East Road, Kingston 12 where the accused, along with other men, robbed him of approximately 600 Nutramix feeds valued at over $1.6 million.

The police said Williams was apprehended by members of a security team on the same day.

A day later, at approximately 1:25pm, the police said an intelligence-led operation was conducted on Bond Street, where Brown was allegedly seen offloading Nutramix feeds from a bus. He was apprehended, and the bus was seized.

Both men were charged, the police said. Their court dates are being finalised.