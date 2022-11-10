Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
The police are probing a robbery at the Latin Taste Restaurant in George Town Wednesday morning.

According to the Royal Cayman Island Police Service, just after 8:30am on Tuesday 9 November, police were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at the eatery located at the junction of Shedden Road and Mary Street.

It was reported that two masked men dressed in hoodies, entered the restaurant and both appeared to have been armed with handguns. The men pointed the handguns at the employees at the restaurant and demanded money.

They made off on foot in the direction of Tigress Street, with a quantity of cash. No one was injured during the incident nor were any firearms discharged.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.

