Men with guns rob Latin Taste Restaurant, escape with cash
Opinion: Without a vote, cruise berthing facility plans may resurface
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
Cabinet amendment to benefit stand-alone bars, sea-going vessels
Powery-Doxey to represent Cayman at the Miss Universe Pageant in USA
Dear men: Here are 5 tests you need to get
Restaurant Month 2022 one of the best yet for restaurants
DEH explains why glass recycling has been suspended
Constituency assistant pay separate from constituency office allowance
Water Authority service interruptions in Cayman Kai all week
The police are probing a robbery at the Latin Taste Restaurant in George Town Wednesday morning.
According to the Royal Cayman Island Police Service, just after 8:30am on Tuesday 9 November, police were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at the eatery located at the junction of Shedden Road and Mary Street.
It was reported that two masked men dressed in hoodies, entered the restaurant and both appeared to have been armed with handguns. The men pointed the handguns at the employees at the restaurant and demanded money.
They made off on foot in the direction of Tigress Street, with a quantity of cash. No one was injured during the incident nor were any firearms discharged.
Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website.
More From
The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee has announced that the 1st Runner Up in the 2022 pageant, Chloe Powery-Doxey has been selected as the alternate who will represent the Cayman Islands at the
The police are probing a robbery at the Latin Taste Restaurant in George Town Wednesday morning.
According to the Royal Cayman Island Police Service, just after 8:30am on Tuesday 9 November, police
Readers are asked to note that Op-eds do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Loop Cayman.
by Alric Lindsay
If you follow politics, you may have observed a tenden
Tropical Storm Nicole forced people from their homes in the Bahamas and threatened to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday, shutting down airports and Disney World as well as pr
If you are a regular Tik Tok user, you have probably come across videos with people talking about Ozempic and Wegovy.
They are drugs that some claim celebrities are paying top dollar to lose weight
Shares details in relation to her health