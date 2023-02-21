Thirty-one-year-old Akeem Ricardo Griffith alias ‘Menace’ or ‘Batman’ is wanted by the Barbados Police Service after escaping custody over the weekend.

Griffith escaped custody at the Psychiatric Hospital in Black Rock, St Michael and is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Police Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss advises the public, “Do not approach. If seen call the police emergency 211 or Oistins station 418-2612.”

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Griffith, who is now wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Griffith, whose last known address is Montrose, Christ Church, is approximately six feet tall, has a dark complexion and is of slim build. He has a flat forehead, a large nose, and a square chin. He has four tattoos. He has the image of a star tattooed on his left cheek, the word ‘THUG’ and the number ’50’ tattooed on his left hand along with the letter ‘M’ tattooed on his right hand.

Griffith is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (C.I.D) of the Southern Division located at the Glebe Police Station accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Griffith, is asked to contact the C.I.D. of the Southern Division at telephone numbers 430-6819/430-6821, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.