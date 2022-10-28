News

Director of the Ministry of Health’s Mental Health Unit Dr Hazel Othello speaks at the ministry’s Paint De Town Green event held at the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation carpark on Wednesday. The initiative is meant to raise awarness for mental health. Photo by Lincoln Holder

After a two-year hiatus caused by the covid19 pandemic, the Paint De Town Green forum resumed in Rio Claro on Wednesday.

The day-long event was held at the Mayaro/ Rio Claro Regional Corporation’s car park.

It commemorated World Mental Health Day, which is celebrated on October 10.

Director of the mental health unit of the Health Ministry Dr Hazel Othello gave the feature address. She told the gathering the green river is the international symbol of mental health awareness.

The Paint De Town Green forum was the brainchild of Caroline Ravello, founder of the NGO Create Better Minds.

“It is an annual forum for the increasing public awareness concerning mental health, as well as combating stigma and discrimination that so often surround everything related to mental health,” Othello said.

Mental health professionals speak with a member of the public at a Paint De Town Green event hosted by the Ministry of Health’s Mental Health Division at the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation carpark on Wednesday. The event was held to raise awarness for mental health. Photo by Lincoln Holder

The event was hosted by the Health Ministry in collaboration with several organisations such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization.

Othello recalled that the forum started on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, in 2018 and continued at the Gulf City Mall in La Romaine the next year. The pandemic prevented it in 2020 and 2021.

She expressed joy in being able “to paint the town of Rio Claro green today.”

The corporation’s chairman Raymond Cozier said apart from focusing on mental health, people should pay attention to their spiritual, social and physical health.

He called on people to speak about mental health issues, saying they were nothing to be ashamed of.

“Get accustomed to asking for help. We need each other. Do not be afraid or ashamed. Speak to a friend, a family, a professional about how you feel,” he said.

CEO of the Eastern Regional Health Authority Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt said he was happy to see many organisations joining the authority for the Paint de Town Green forum. He said green represents fertility and good health.

Tsoi-a-Fatt said, “The campaign aims to combat the stigma associated with mental health and well-being as well as to promote access and support services in communities to encourage healthy behaviours.”

PAHO representative Dr Erica Wheeler said the stigma associated with mental disorders sometimes gets in the way and prevents people from seeking and receiving treatment.

She added that stigma could occur with friends and relatives, at home, school, work, or even health care facilities.

Representatives offered free services such as blood sugar testing and on-site counselling. They also distributed pamphlets and flyers about mental health.

One flyer listed “ten steps to mental health” and called on people to get involved, keep active, relax, ask for help, survive and thrive, keep in touch with friends, do something creative, talk about it, enjoy what they do and accept who they are.

For more information, people can call the Health Ministry at 285-9126 ext 2577, 2571, 2573.