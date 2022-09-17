Meshach Emmanuel McKoy was born in Belize City in November of 2001 to Audrey Smith McKoy and Jamie McKoy of the Albert and Lake Independence divisions of Belize City, who had moved to Vista Del Mar, Ladyville, along with his brother, Uhuru Soweto McKoy in September of 2000. Meshach attended Ms. Ebanks Preschool, Grace Primary School and then the first year at Edward P. Yorke High School. The family migrated to Las Vegas, Nevada, USA to join his eldest brother, Elton Graham, in 2015, where Meshach later graduated from Canyon Springs High School in 2019 with a major in Military Leadership Studies. In 2017 Meshach enrolled in and completed a twelve-week program with the Southern Nevada Devil Pups, a military cadet program which afforded him a ten-day encampment experience at Camp Pendleton, United States Marine Corps base in San Diego, California.

Meshach worked as a life guard and flow rider (water board) instructor at Planet Hollywood Resorts of Las Vegas before returning to Belize in 2020, where he then took up a position as merchandiser at Bowen and Bowen Limited. Meshach returned to Las Vegas in late 2021, after which he enlisted into the United States Airforce in early 2022. After basic training in San Antonio, Texas, he was off to Wichita Falls, Texas, for further training in Electrical Power Production. Meshach graduated from this training at the end of August 2022, and was recognized for his achievements. After serving a few weeks in the recruiters office back in Las Vegas, Nevada, Meshach will be off to his first assignment in the state of Utah.

Meshach’s ambition is that through continued hard work and dedication, he can be a professional and advance in rank in his military career. His advice to the youths of Belize is that they must strive to take charge of their future, and live to have that future become their past. Meshach thanks everyone who played a role in his upbringing, which has enabled his successes and achievements so far, including during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis on his return home.