News Americas, New York, NY, Fri. March 14, 2025: Soccer great Lionel Messi made a triumphant return to action for his first Caribbean match Thursday, scoring a late goal as Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory over Jamaica’s Cavalier FC, Jamaican football club based in the community of Mountain View in Kingston, which currently plays in the Jamaica Premier League, on Thursday to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg match between Cavalier SC and Inter Miami CF at The Jamaican National Stadium on March 13, 2025 in Kingston, Jamaica. It was Messi’s first time playing in the Caribbean and Jamaica. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Messi, who had been sidelined for three games due to load management, entered the match in the 53rd minute to roaring applause from fans at Kingston’s Independence Park. Making an immediate impact, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner sealed the win with a goal just before the final whistle, firing the ball into the opposite corner of the net. The assist came from 18-year-old Santiago Morales, a promising homegrown player for Miami.

General view inside the stadium during the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg match between Cavalier SC and Inter Miami CF at The Jamaican National Stadium on March 13, 2025 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This match marked Messi’s first official game in Jamaica and the Caribbean, a highly anticipated moment for fans. He and his teammates were welcomed upon arrival in Jamaica by Olivia Grange, the country’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport.

Inter Miami, already leading 2-0 from the first leg at home last week, quickly extended their advantage in the first half when Luis Suárez converted a penalty after a foul on Tadeo Allende inside the box.

With the 4-0 aggregate victory, Miami now prepares to take on LAFC in the quarterfinals, after the MLS Western Conference side eliminated the Columbus Crew in their round-of-16 matchup.