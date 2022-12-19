Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties Loop Barbados
Over $25 million spent assisting vulnerable families in 2022
Half-Time report: Di Maria making ‘goal’ in World Cups again
Messi’s goal takes Argentina 1 up, lands him on history’s page
Poll: Which country will win the FIFA World Cup(TM) on Sunday
Baby reveal: Rihanna shares first look at son on TikTok
Passenger stable after illness at Grantley Adams International Airport
‘Strong growth’ predicted for Barbados economy in 2023
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbapp? scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.
Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw.
By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer
Source
More From
The first ever to score in all stages of one World Cup
The Annual Loop Awards 2022 will look at Author of the Year as its seventh category to spotlight some of the best literature coming out of the Caribbean.
The authors selected for this category have
She will be remembered for her passion and fun personality
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbapp? scoring the f
Member of Parliament Peter Phillips gives St Lucy children an early Christmas treat