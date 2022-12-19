Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbapp? scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw.

By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer

