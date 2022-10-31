News

Photo courtesy the TT Meteorological Office

Flooded communities can expect to find some relief as the Met Office has discontinued its riverine flood alert for areas that are low-lying and along waterways.

The yellow-level riverine flood alert went into effect on Thursday. It was set to terminate on Saturday, but was extended to Tuesday. On Monday, it was downgraded to green, or ordinary level.

The release said, “Water levels in the major watercourses continue on a downward trend and no longer pose a threat to surrounding communities.”

Rainfall over the next 24 hours is not expected to cause rivers to breach their banks. While some areas remained flooded, gradual runoff is anticipated.

The next high tide is at 8.36 pm and low tide is at 3.40 am on November 1.

The Met Office advises the public to exercise caution; to assess their environment for safety concerns; avoid wading through residual flood water; remaining vigilant; and to continue to monitor official sources for information.

More information is available at: www.metoffice.gov.tt; www.odpm.gov.tt