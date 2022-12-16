Metry Seaga, the Chief Executive Officer of JFP Limited, was on Thursday elected the 21st President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) at its council meeting at the organisation’s offices in St Andrew. Seaga succeeds Keith Duncan, who demitted the position after serving three terms – 2020-2022.

Joining Seaga are vice-presidents Marian Ross, Brian Jardim, Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr, Frank James, Jackie Sharp, and Vikram Dihman as Treasurer.

Seaga, who has served as President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (JMEA), shared that he is looking forward to the new role, as the country is now poised for significant growth if the macro-economic gains can be translated into further opportunities for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

The incoming president, who would have led the merger of the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association ()JMA) and the Jamaica Exporters’ Association (JEA), noted that, “While we have made significant gains on some of the PSOJ’s strategic goals, there is still much to be done to create inclusive growth and competitiveness.”

Seaga said further that the ongoing challenges being faced with educational transformation, along with crime and corruption, will remain focal points for the PSOJ in its advocacy.

“The PSOJ will maintain its approach of collaboration, engagement and consultation to facilitate meaningful impact. We will also look at longstanding issues plaguing our ability to compete effectively in the global marketplace, and work towards implementing industry regulations and policies to drive the country’s development.”

The strategic areas include:

Growth: Collaborate with the private and public sectors to continue to identify key enablers of economic growth. Among others, PSOJ is to continue its efforts to (i) increase the development of linkages; (ii) promote the need for increased domestic and foreign investments through Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and (iii) new large-scale and pioneering industry regulations.

Human Capital Development & Educational Transformation: Advancing the conversation on adequately preparing and bolstering the labour force, in particular Jamaica’s youth, for the new economic realities of a changing global economic landscape.

Crime and Governance/Corruption: Partnering with various stakeholders in the public sector and civil society to support efforts to create a safe society and promote a culture of transparency, accountability and discipline.

Sustainable Environment: Working with the responsible bodies to advance an agenda which balances growth and development efforts with preserving Jamaica’s environment and natural resources for the future.

Innovation and Digital Transformation: Supporting efforts that promote digital practices that can increase efficiency, innovation and productivity in the public and private sectors.

Increasing Engagement of Membership: The PSOJ is to seek to ensure that it remains relevant to the needs of its membership, and build on its existing programmes to ensure there is engagement among its members, individuals, micro, small, medium and large businesses and the organisations which fall under the umbrella of the association.

“It is incumbent on us as officers to be faithful in carrying out the mandate that we have outlined, and do the work necessary to build a country we’re proud of. I have every confidence that we have the team in place to meet the unique opportunities available to us in this economic landscape that will bring Jamaica closer to the goals outlined in Vision 2030,” stated Seaga.