Emma Coronel, the wife of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, will be freed in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to the United States Bureau of Prisons.

The US-born 34-year-old was arrested in 2021 on drug trafficking charges and sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to helping the Sinaloa drug cartel. The three counts against her included conspiracy to launder money and distribute illegal drugs and engaging in financial dealings.

She also admitted to acting as a courier between Guzman, who led the cartel, and other organisation members while he was being held in Mexico’s Altiplano prison after his 2014 arrest.

Her sentencing judge said Coronel had quickly accepted responsibility and agreed to forfeit nearly $1.5m of proceeds from her criminal activity to the US government, and her three-year sentence was later reduced.

The Bureau of Prisons said on its website it would release Coronel on Wednesday from a low-security facility in Los Angeles without giving further details.

Guzman is serving a life sentence in the US after being extradited there in 2017 following two escapes from Mexican maximum-security prisons, once by digging a mile-long (1.6km-long) tunnel from his cell. He is being held in Colorado in a “supermax” prison, the most secure facility in the US.

Coronel must serve a further two years of supervised release to complete her sentence.