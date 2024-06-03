The content originally appeared on: Latin America News – Aljazeera

Mexico’s election authorities on Sunday projected former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as the winner of the country’s election. Sheinbaum will become Mexico’s first female president.

Sheinbaum of the ruling Morena party took on Xochitl Galvez, supported by a coalition of opposition parties in the election. Jorge Alvarez Maynez, a third candidate, ran on behalf of the Citizens’ Movement.

The country’s election commission announced in what is known as a “quick count” that Sheinbaum is expected to win 58 percent of the national vote. With more than half of all votes counted, that projection appeared to be holding up. Galvez was in second place.

Mexico has about 100 million registered voters, and around 58 percent voted.

In addition to the presidency, voters also cast their ballots for about 20,000 positions in what is the country’s largest-ever election.

According to Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE), these positions include 128 Senate seats, 500 deputy seats, the governorship of Mexico City, and governorships in eight states including Chiapas, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos, Puebla, Tabasco, Veracruz and the Yucatan.

Here is how the three parties are performing in the presidential vote, according to the latest updates from the INE:

When will we know the final results?

The final result will be determined through vote counts schedulled from June 5 to June 8.

The official results are the culmination of data from all polling stations across the 300 District Councils. Unlike other models, these results hold legal significance, as they are conducted in the presence of party representatives, independent observers, and electoral observers.

On June 2, Mexicans also had access to the quick count, a statistical projection estimating voting trends from a random sample of 7,500 polling stations. On the same date, the INE also lauched the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP), a system that gathered and published data recorded by polling station officials.

When will the new president take charge of Mexico?

Mexico’s newly-elected president will be inaugurated on October 1, 2024, four months after election day.

This marks the first time the inauguration will occur on October 1 instead of December 1, following a change in the electoral law in 2014.

Besides the presidency, what other races are closely watched?

Other than who will be the next leader of the country, the race for Congress remains key.

The ruling party Morena aims to achieve a two-thirds majority in Congress, important for revising the constitution and eliminating what it perceives as cumbersome and wasteful oversight agencies. The opposition, united in a loose coalition, says this action would pose a threat to Mexico’s democratic institutions.

This could also affect the peso and how investors react to the election.

“If [Morena] wins two-thirds of the Congress, or gets eerily close, that becomes a tougher decision for investors because that becomes a very different scenario, in which there’s less constraints to power,” Miguel Angel Toro Rios, the dean of the School of Social Sciences and Government at Tecnologico de Monterrey, told Al Jazeera.

In Mexico City, the competition is fierce, with Clara Brugada of the ruling party, Santiago Taboada of the largest opposition coalition and Salomon Chertorivski of the Citizens’ Movement all locked in a tight race.

Governorships in large, populous states such as Veracruz and Jalisco are also drawing interest.

