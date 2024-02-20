News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tues. Feb. 20, 2024: Former United States Secretary of State, Michael ‘Mike’ Pompeo, says the US should “do what it can to advocate for and help defend Guyana’s sovereignty and its freedom.”

Pompeo made the remark during his virtual speech on day one, Feb. 19th, of the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2024 held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

Pompeo, reflecting on his recent visit to the country, praised Guyana’s hardworking population, its rich natural resources, and a government committed to leveraging the petroleum sector’s earnings to enhance national infrastructure and bolster traditional economic sectors.

He emphasized the intertwined nature of energy security with national security, urging the international community, including the United States, to support Guyana in realizing its full potential as a key player in the global energy market.

Pompeo’s call to action highlights Guyana’s pivotal role in the future of energy and its implications for global security.

“On my most recent trip to Guyana, a couple of weeks back, I saw a country that is well-positioned to realize its promise of incredible prosperity and opportunity. It’s a nation full of wonderful people, people who work hard, natural resources that are nearly unrivalled, and a government led by President [Dr Mohamed Irfaan] Ali, determined to build infrastructure that will improve the lives of all its citizens,” Pompeo posited.