Cultural Ambassador Chief Omowale Anthony ‘Mighty Gabby’ Carter is heartbroken at the untimely death of his 20-year-old grandson Daryus Clarke, but he feels even worse for Daryus’ mum who has lost two loved ones in the space of a few years.
Clarke died in a fatal shooting during an armed robbery while on the job at a Plug Smoke Shop in Jamaica Avenue, Queens NY, near his South Jamaica home.
The calypsonian got the news while penning a new song. He said that when he got the news he was in total disbelief. But more than feeling tortured for himself emotionally, he is struggling to grapple with the fact that Clarke’s mother – Keisha, is not only dealing with her son’s death but this comes just four years after her innocent mother lost her life in 2019 due to gun violence as well. Keisha’s mother was on a visit to Barbados for vacation at the time when she was killed.
In less than 30 minutes, the heartbroken grandfather poured his feelings out as he knows how to best.
Here are the words he wrote and shared on his Facebook:
A SENSELESS KILLING
I was in the process of writing
Yet another song
The phone then started ringing
Somehow, both loud and strong
The song that I was writing
(Get your thoughts together)
Is Simply Entitled:
‘MASS MURDER IN AMERICA’
I answered reluctantly
(Not wanting to break the flow)
“Ju I will call you back
In five minutes or so”
“No No Dad
This is so sad
Waiting can not be done
We have just lost Daryus
To a senseless gun.”
I don’t know what I then said
(probably nothing worth mentioning)
If I answered in silence
Then that silence was deafening
I know my grandson is not one
To deal with violence
So weird pictures began to appear
(None that made any sense)
The thought of going back to that song
Was knocked out of my mind
Knots and blocks
Pain and shocks
Sweat covered each palm
Outwardly
There I was
Trying to be calm
When I finished speaking with Ju
I tried to comprehend
How did it happen
Why did it happen
Since Ju had told me when
I then called Kiesha
The mother of my grandson
To discuss this murder
My eyes saw that gun
Ki’s mother, Ann
Came to this land
To spend a vacation
A few years ago
And look just so
A gun ended her life in this sun
Imagine losing your mother
So mindless
(That’s no fun)
And practically two mornings later
You also lose your son?
Both were innocent victims
Unarmed, causing no strife
Is it out of fashion these days
To put a value on life?
God is in the midst of us
This thing is hurting me
I thank each one
For your messages and calls
Condolences and sympathy
Yet it is for Kiesha
That I am hurting the most
May her son
(My grandson Daryus)
Sit with the Heavenly Hosts
Written by
Chief Omowale Anthony Carter,
Mighty Gabby
March 20th, 2023. From 8:51 am to 9:16 am.
