Police are investigating the death of Omar Oselmo, a 37-year-old miner of North-West District, Region One (Barima-Waini) who died after a sand wall collapsed on him.

The incident occurred at about 18:00h on Thursday at Sand Hill Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

When police ranks visited the scene, the body was seen in an old dug out pit next to a wall of sand, which appeared to have collapsed.

Enquiries revealed that Oselmo is employed by a mining operation at Sandhill Backdam.

On the day in question, Oselmo and his co-workers finished working for the day and went to camp. Then at about 18:00h, the victim returned to the workground to ‘punt’ and suddenly the walls of the pit caved in on him trapping him in the process.

His co-workers heard his scream and rushed to his assistance, but they did not see him.

As a result, they began digging and later found Oselmo’s motionless body beneath the sand.

The body was removed, and the Police notified.

The body was examined and no mark of violence was seen. The scene was processed and photographed, and statements taken.

The body was later escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital where it was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was thereafter escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital’s Mortuary for storage awaiting PME.

Investigation in progress.