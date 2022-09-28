Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves is proposing that next year be dedicated to the rehabilitation of the road network throughout the country.

The Minister addressed the issue while speaking on Radio on Sunday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ROAD-NETWORK.mp3

The Finance Minister said the Road Program should be more structured so that Road Repairs can be executed in an efficient manner.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ROAD-REHAB.mp3