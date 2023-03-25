The content originally appeared on: DanceHallMag

The fashion police are out in their numbers for Minister Marion Hall, after the former Queen of Dancehall shared the cover art for her latest single, I’m Doing Better.

The contentious photo sees the gospel artist showing off what she has described as her “God-blessed body” in a black sequined jumpsuit with mesh detail that reveals her stomach. For some critics, the look errs on the side of her former persona Lady Saw.

The controversial promo photo for Minister Marion Hall’s new project.

“There is a time and place fi everything,” one social media user wrote. “You had you time and you place. Go rest nuh.”

Another chimed in, “Aren’t Christians suppose to be the light of the world?? God is not a God of confusion nor is He to be mocked. If you know better, do better. NOBODY NUH COME TELL ME BOUT A SUH FOREIGN PASTOR DRESS…”

“Now Minister, you darn well know you can’t minister to people in a bralet and mesh. Unuh must stop it now.”

There was even the question, “Minister of what, local government?”

Another angle of Hall’s ensemble for her single ‘I’m Doing Better’.

Her response to the naysayers could have been “come kiss out mi Bible.” But instead, she directed them to a Bible verse that seemingly explained her intentions behind the artwork.

“For whoever have a problem with me showing of my God blessed body. Please read 1 Corinthians 9 verse 19 to 23 and Keep your opinions to yourselves,” Hall said in a Facebook post.

1 Corinthians 9:19-23 reads:

“Though I am free and belong to no one, I have made myself a slave to everyone, to win as many as possible.

“To the Jews I became like a Jew, to win the Jews.“

“To those not having the law I became like one not having the law (though I am not free from God’s law but am under Christ’s law), so as to win those not having the law.”

“To the weak I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some.”

“I do all this for the sake of the gospel, that I may share in its blessings.”

1 Corinthians 9:19-23

Some of Hall’s followers have also risen to her defense.

“She looks amazing,” one user said. “We just need to understand and respect that we do not get to choose how one lives his life. More love to her.”

Another wrote, “Who came up with the idea of ‘church clothes’? Grew up in church and I’m happy the day I became a MATURE AND INFORMED ADULT. I got to experience different cultures and God for myself. We can’t forget some of the most vicious people on earth are those disguised in ‘church clothes’. Live ya life Ms. Hall.”

The backlash is pretty much déjà vu for the church owner who came under fire in February 2021 for posting a photo of herself wearing a v-neck blouse that bore enough cleavage to anger some members of the Christian community.

Hall came under fire for showing her “girls” in this 2021 photo.

She eventually removed the photo but posted a video response labeling herself a sexy Christian who won’t always be cloaked due to Miami’s hot weather. The uproar returned in April when she posted a beach pic of herself wearing a two-piece bikini.

Beyond this, she previously received backlash for the fashion worn in promo photos of her 2021 single If I Was Famous. Her full glam, silk blouse and blue fur coat had many, again, likening it to a Lady Saw aesthetic, though she hung up her secular shoes in 2015.

While the internet goes back and forth on what constitutes Christian adornment, Hall has been busy readying the music video for I’m Doing Better. In a recent live video, she spilled that popular director and one of her favs Jay Will is shooting the project which will see her living it up on yachts and at fancy restaurants.

Hall worked with Grammy-winning musician and producer Gramps Morgan,Shannon Sanders (producer for India Arie and John Legend), and Downsound Records’ Joe Bogdanovich on the record which she is declaring a “definite hit”.

Released on March 16, the song is described as a testament to Hall’s “calling as an artist and her ability to reinvent herself time and time again.”

(From left) Joe Bogdanovich, Minister Marion Hall and Gramps Morgan

“I told you from last year (that) God is doing a new thing,” she said. “When I did If I Was Famous, I told you God was up to something big. The enemy came with distractions and shut it down, but this time, this song won’t be

She’s already pleased about the buzz the single is creating, especially as it relates to her intended audience.

“It’s already reaching young people – those are the people we want to reach. Yes, we want to reach the rejects. There’s a line in this that God gave to me: ‘Jesus loves the rejects’, and that’s what I want you to hold on to. It doesn’t matter who rejected you, God will never turn His back on you. When you seek ye first the kingdom of God and all His righteousness, everything else will be added on to you.”

Follow us for daily Dancehall news on Facebook, Twitter and Google News.