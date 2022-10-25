– Advertisement –

Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte says Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) staff are reporting incremental changes at the institution as it awaits a new Director.

The last Director of Corrections, Hilary Herman, ended his three-year contract on September 30, 2022.

And Leonard Terrance is currently the BCF Officer in Charge.

“I think we are supposed to have a Director by the end of this week,” Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte told reporters on Monday.

– Advertisement –

The Minister, also responsible for Public Service, Labour, and Gender Affairs, disclosed that a promised BCF review report was in and has been the subject of discussion by the Cabinet.

“We are acting according to the recommendations of the report,” the Babonneau MP explained.

In addition, she said there was a meeting with BCF management.

“They are seeing incremental changes at Bordelais because government has tackled a number of areas, so we are well on our way to reorganising and restructuring that institution,” the Minister declared.

– Advertisement –