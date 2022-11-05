The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development (MIISD) said that it is delighted to report that Cabinet has approved two legislative Bills, the Identification Register Bill and the Cayman Islands Identification Card Bill, which have been published today in the Legislation Gazette.

“Building upon the proud pioneering heritage of the Cayman Islands, the national digital ID and its underlying suite of systems and technologies will firmly launch the Cayman Islands into the 21st Century. It is an enabling innovation that will truly modernise governance, and transform how Cayman Islands residents transact with Government and businesses,” said the Hon. Minister Andr? Ebanks, Minister for Investment, Innovation and Social Development.

Ms. Tamara Ebanks, Acting Chief Officer (ACO) of MIISD, said, “The national digital ID programme will aid greatly in retaining and augmenting the competitiveness of the Cayman Islands as a globally respected financial services and innovation centre of excellence. It will enhance Government’s capability to serve its customers, our residents, with proven technology utilised with great success.”

ACO Ebanks noted, “Chief among the benefits of the national digital identity for individuals is the elegant simplicity of a single identification document, and the amount of time it will save and hassle it will reduce. We foresee a truly significant reduction in ‘red tape’ which will result from a person being treated as the same individual when transacting with numerous Government entities.”

She said, “The digital identity also provides a necessary framework for future growth and innovation for Government, as well as private sector employment and entrepreneurship. It provides an individual with a means to prove their identity through a verifiable and secure electronic process.”

Ian Tibbetts, Director of the eGovernment Unit responsible for planning and programme management of the digital identity initiative as well as implementing the underlying technology, likened Government’s commitment to the national digital ID to its investment in physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, telecommunications, airports and public safety.

Mr. Tibbetts observed, “Similar to Government’s investment in physical infrastructure, its investment in digital infrastructure will be a catalyst for creating a truly connected, modern and dynamic Cayman Islands.”

The two Bills and other information for public awareness, education and consultation/feedback are available at the Ministry’s website: https://imagine.egov.ky

The two Bills have been published in the Gazette today, Friday 4 November (44/2022):

Card Bill: http://gazettes.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/13214567.PDF

Register Bill: http://gazettes.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/13214566.PDF

A public consultation period on the two Bills begins today, and comments should be submitted by 4 December 2022.

Comments can be submitted securely via the Ministry’s website: https://imagine.egov.ky and we will acknowledge receipt of your submission.

Responses will be treated confidentially but may be published on an anonymous basis (without identifying personal information).

Responses may also be shared internally in the Ministry and with other relevant Government entities for purposes of policy development.

(Source: Ministry of Innovation)