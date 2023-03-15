The National Consultation and Workshop on the Agricultural Sector Digital Transformation workshop was held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Monday.

The agriculture sector has provided the bulk of Dominica’s GDP and last year Prime Minister Skerrit announced government’s intention of having the sector contribute 700 million dollars to the country’s GDP by 2030.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister for Agriculture, Roland Royer, highlighted the importance of all stakeholders playing their part to make this vision a reality.

The roadmap being developed from this workshop will explore ways to modernize and grow the agriculture sector.

This transformation will seek to enhance sustainability, economic viability, increased social benefits, and reduce negative impacts on the environment during the production and marketing of safe healthy foods for building strong resilient production systems.

Minister for Agriculture Roland Royer

The United Nations Development Programme and the Ministry of Digital Economy are key contributors on this transformation project.