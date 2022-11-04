(Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 2, 2022): The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives has announced its commitment to support and provide assistance to rabbit farmers on St. Kitts, in efforts to boost the development of the local rabbit industry.

This was revealed on Wednesday 2nd November, during a meeting held between the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Miguel Flemming, Livestock Extension Officer, Jenaldo Gilbert and eighteen rabbit farmers from across the island.

Mr. Flemming said the meeting served as a follow-up from discussions held with farmers and consumers of rabbit meat at the successful hosting of the World Food Day Rabbit Festival in October.

During the meeting, Flemming stated that, “Research has shown that rabbits reared with techniques adapted to specific environments can help to improve one’s diet, as well as that of the family and provide a source of income for the farmers who produce the meat”.

He explained that if the nation is to successfully achieve CARICOM’s 25% by 2025 Agenda, then, “consideration to boost livestock production to increase the availability of locally produced meat is essential”.

He said through the Ministry, the government will facilitate the establishment of the necessary guidelines that will help to provide assistance for the rabbit industry, which is still considered to be at the infancy stage.

In response, the farmers expressed how pleased they felt to have the Ministry’s support and revealed their interest in forming a Rabbit association for an ‘all hands on deck approach’ to improving the rabbit industry.