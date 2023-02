The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The Ministry of Agriculture will officially launch its National Farm Labour Assistance Programme this afternoon.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said the program is a very important initiative carried out by the ministry.

A sum of 800,000 is allocated to the programme National Farm Labour Assistance Programme.