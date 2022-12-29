Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, December 23, 2022 (EMU) — Employees from across the Ministry of Education and its subsidiaries donned themselves in formal attire on Thursday, December 22, to attend the Ministry of Education’s Annual Christmas Dinner. The elegant event was held at the Eco Park St. Kitts.

Addressing the employees Minister of Education, Hon Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, expressed his gratitude to the staff for their hard work and continued support.

“Colleagues I would like to thank each and every one of you for your hard work over the many years that you have been rendering to the ministry and more so I want to thank you for the time that I have had with you thus far as your Minister.”

Referencing the recent budget, Minister Hanley stated

“I am excited about 2023. Those of you who have heard the budget would recognize that we got quite a huge piece of the pie. It, therefore, means that more things are expected of us in 2023 as we work together to deliver ‘the real deal’ in education.”

Minister Hanley wished the staff a safe and enjoyable festive season.