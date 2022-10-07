– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology andVocational Training wishes to thank everyone who made the extra effort to participate inits PRESENT (Proudly Representing Each School Exalting our Nation’s Teachers) initiative,paying homage to our nation’s teachers and the incredible role they play in shaping livesand careers on the island.

Ministry officials were heartened by the outpouring support within the Ministry itself andthe wider education sector, the Cabinet of Ministers, various sections of government andwithin the private sector.

The many who turned out to work in the school uniform of their alma mater show great appreciation during this year’s Teacher’s Week.

The Ministry reminds all that there still is another opportunity on Friday October 7th, 2022to take part in PRESENT and show appreciation to your former teachers by “putting onyour school clothes – Mètè had lekòl ou” to represent your former school and teachers tosay thanks in a special way.

SOURCE: Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training. Headline photo: Government MPs wearing uniforms of their alma maters.

