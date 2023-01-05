– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs is monitoring the XBB variant of COVID-19.

At the same time, National Epidemiologist Dr. Michelle Francois has disclosed that a ‘circulating statement’ on the variant did not come from the Ministry.

Francois also explained that the statement contained some misinformation that needed clarification.

Her remarks, in a release on Thursday, appear below:

