Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis, February 27th, 2023: The Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to transforming health care in the Federation. To this end, a thorough needs assessment and staff consultation has been undertaken. The Ministry has now embarked on a series of improvements designed to better serve the public.

The triage system at the Outpatient Department has been improved. The Ministry has introduced a new system; in which retired nurses will assist in the triage process at the Outpatient Department. This enhancement reduces patients’ waiting time and fulfills the goal of making sure that patients’ always have access to the best professional care.

The Ministry of Health’s transformation efforts also includes the strategic and data-driven redeployment of nursing staff. By analyzing complaints, policy and health care data, the Ministry is able to determine where the greatest needs for health care services exist and to strategically deploy staff. This initiative is aimed at ensuring that nursing staff are effectively deployed based on the specific needs of each department at the J.N.F. General Hospital. This approach allows the Ministry to maximize the impact of its staff and resources, and to provide the best possible care to all patients. The Ministry of Health is proud to be taking a data-driven approach to its transformation efforts and is confident that this approach will lead to improved health outcomes for all patients.

At the forefront of these advances is recently appointed Principal Nursing Officer, Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw. Dr. Dennis-Bradshaw comes to this role after it remained vacant seven years. She has committed to, “Raising the profile and voice of nursing through excellent nursing care delivery.” Dr. Dennis-Bradshaw has a wealth of experience in practical nursing, nursing administration and nursing education.

The Ministry recognizes that its staff members are its most important asset, and it is committed to ensuring that these deployments are carried out in an effective, efficient and non-disruptive manner.

Other ongoing efforts include improved capacity through education opportunities for nursing staff, increased participation in regional knowledge sharing exercises and the recruitment of specialized medical personnel. These will lead to improved patient experiences and align with the vision of hospital accreditation set forth by Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

The Ministry of Health’s objective is to provide the best possible care to all residents of St. Kitts and Nevis and thanks its staff members for their ongoing dedication and commitment to the health care of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. The Ministry also thanks the public for their continued support and understanding during this important time of transformation in the health care sector.