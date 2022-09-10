– Advertisement –

by Geraldine Bicette-Joseph

In response to Saint Lucia’s recently-amended COVID-19 protocols, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs has informed of adjustments in public health measures that coincide with the change.

Medical Surveillance Officer, Dr. Dana DaCosta Gomez, said while face masks are now optional, they are still recommended to be worn at certain times.

“The wearing of face masks is optional but remains highly recommended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 particularly in closed settings or where many persons are gathered such as health services, elderly care homes and institutions, educational facilities/schools, religious institutions and correctional facilities such as prisons or the Boys Training Center,” Dr. Gomez explained.

She also spoke on adjustments to quarantine protocols.

“There have been some adjustments to the quarantine protocols based on the mode of transmission of the disease and the recent trends observed in in the disease. Asymptomatic contacts of a positive case can continue to work or attend classes but must wear a mask. Should they become symptomatic, they should immediately isolate and test. Symptomatic contacts of a positive case should be tested, and must isolate at home pending test results.”

Dr. Gomez reminded the public that it is important to take personal responsibility and practice proper infection prevention and control measures.

SOURCE: Government Information Service

