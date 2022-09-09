The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs has urged vigilance as Saint Lucia monitors dengue fever.

The Island recorded three cases of the disease in August and a total of thirteen so far for this year.

Environmental Health Officer, Vector Control – Charletta Charles-Leon provided an update on the dengue fever situation in a statement on Thursday.

The complete statement appears below:

