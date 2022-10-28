Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 27, 2022 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is in the process of redesigning and upgrading the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis official website, www.gov.kn

The official changes will take effect from Tuesday 1st November 2022, and are promised to give a cleaner, modern and professional design with easier navigation and access to government information. The critical government services will be highlighted and easily accessible via the new redesign.