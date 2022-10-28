BASSETERRE, St Kitts, 26 October 2022 – Employees across the various departments of The Ministry of Sustainable Development have been newly empowered to carry out their day-to-day mandate during an all-day Employee Retreat.

The theme for the event was “Catching the vision of transformation for the Ministry of Sustainable Development.”

The Ministry’s Acting Permanent Secretary, Sherilita “Shez” Dore-Tyson said the purpose of the retreat was for the employees to come together and refocus in an effort to regain the public’s confidence as it aims to re-establish the standards and transform the Ministry to become what it was intended to be.

She reminded the employees that the Ministry was needed to specifically focus on guiding the government in developing the economy, resources, and the environment.

PS Dore-Tyson said, “Our Ministry has a very crucial responsibility, and that is to ensure that our country’s development meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. This means, therefore, that all of us are individually and collectively responsible to ensure that 10, 30, 50 years from now our children can live in a St. Kitts and Nevis that is socially safe, in an economy that is booming and filled with opportunities, and an environment where our air is clean, our communities are laid out properly, and our lands are used correctly.”

Sessions throughout the day were designed to re-educate the employees about their responsibilities, privileges and roles as civil servants. Additionally, more intrapersonal skills were explored through sessions on effective teamwork and networking.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sustainable Development, The Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke boosted the spirit of the gathering when she mentioned that the Cabinet of Ministers will deliberate on rendering long-service awards and promote employees based on their technical skills and experience, notwithstanding their not being degree-holders.

The Ministry of Sustainable Development is made up of six departments including, Lands and Surveys, Physical Planning, Statistics, Urban Planning, and Economic Affairs and Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).