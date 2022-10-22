News

THE Ministry of National Security says tests done by the Forensic Science Centre revealed that a quantity of pills seized recently, contained the chemical compounds for ecstasy, as well as other synthetic drugs.

These drugs used alone or combined in mixtures with other new psychoactive substances make their effects unpredictable from one user to another.

A release from the ministry on Friday said that as the country prepares for the coming days and weekends with many parties and other events, such as the inaugural Tobago carnival, it wants to alert the public to the availability of these tablets and their deleterious effects.

The 2019 Schedule of Drugs, found in the Dangerous Drugs Act, was updated so that possession and use of these drugs are now illegal.

The ministry said law enforcement agencies will be keeping a keen lookout for these items and anyone who may be attempting to distribute or use them.

According to online research, ecstasy (3, 4-methylenedioxy-N-methamphetamine, or MDMA) is a drug that is illegally made.

It is a stimulant that can cause hallucinations. It is known as a designer drug because it was created for the purpose of making someone feel high. The drug is popular with teens and young adults who go to clubs, concerts, or “rave” parties. It is also used as a date rape drug.

Its common names include: XTC, X, Adam, E, Roll, A, 007 and Molly.

Ecstasy increases the heart rate and can cause dry mouth, clenched teeth, blurred vision, chills, sweating, or nausea.

It can make some users feel anxious, confused, and paranoid, like someone is trying to hurt them or is plotting against them. Ecstasy may damage brain cells that are involved in thinking and memory.

It can also lead to muscle breakdown; kidney, liver, and heart damage; seizures, brain swelling, possible brain damage and death.