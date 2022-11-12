Forty-six-year-old Xingxiang Zhong, otherwise called ‘Miss Chin’, of Montego West Village, Montego Bay in St James, has been missing since Thursday, November 10.

She is of fair complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Mount Salem police are that about 3pm, Zhong was last seen boarding a taxi on Green Pond Avenue in the parish. At that time, she was wearing a grey blouse, grey and white polka-dot tights and a pair of pink sneakers.

She has not been seen since that time.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Xingxiang Zhong is being asked to contact the Mount Salem police at 876- 952-3572, the police 119 number, or the nearest police station.