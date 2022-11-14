The police have advised that 46-year-old Xingxiang Zhong, otherwise called ‘Miss Chin’, of Montego West Village, Montego Bay in St James, who went missing on Thursday, November 10, has returned home.

She is reported to be in good health.

As is customary, the police provided no detail on the circumstances behind the woman’s return.

Reports from the Mount Salem police were that about 3pm on Thursday, Zhong was last seen boarding a taxi on Green Pond Avenue in the parish.

She could not be located for some time after that, leading to a missing person report being lodged with the police.