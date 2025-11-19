Miss Jamaica’s Dreams Now Hang In The Balance After Terrifying Fall At Miss Universe 2025

By NAN ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Nov. 19, 2025: Miss Jamaica’s Miss Universe dreams now hang in the balance after contestant Dr. Gabrielle Henry suffered a shocking and frightening fall straight off the stage during the Miss Universe 2025 preliminary competition in Thailand.

Miss Jamaica Universe fell off the stage at the pageant.

Henry was confidently gliding across the runway in a shimmering evening gown on Wednesday night, Thai time, when she suddenly stepped off the front edge of the stage and vanished from view. The impact was so severe that viewers watching the livestream gasped in horror, with many saying they felt the shock through their screens.

Within seconds, what appeared to be medical staff rushed toward her. Henry was later seen being taken away on a stretcher. As of now, the Miss Universe Organization has not released an official update on her condition, leaving fans across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean anxiously awaiting news.

Rumors Swirl: Was There A Hole In The Stage?

Henry’s fall has ignited intense speculation online, with many questioning whether an unseen hole or platform gap caused the accident. Contestants typically rehearse every step of their walks, making such a sudden misstep highly unusual.

Her facial expression moments before the plunge suggested she encountered something unexpected, fueling the speculation. Miss Great Britain also fell earlier during the National Costume segment, though she quickly recovered and continued.

FLASHBACK – Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, on November 19, 2025. (Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

A High-Pressure Miss Universe Competition Already Marked by Controversy

The 2025 Miss Universe pageant, held in Thailand, was already under intense scrutiny even before the accidents. This edition marks the historic debuts of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and Mozambique, alongside the return of several nations — adding to the global excitement and pressure.

Contestants have been navigating a packed schedule of rehearsals, interviews, photoshoots, cultural activities, and the crucial preliminary gala — the very event where Henry fell. Prelims play a major role in shaping who becomes a frontrunner for the crown among the 120+ delegates.

Yet the pageant has also been overshadowed by controversy. Earlier this month, newly crowned Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig abruptly walked out of a live-streamed sashing ceremony after witnessing a senior official harshly reprimand Miss Mexico, Melissa Flores Bosch. The tense confrontation went viral, with fans calling it “chaotic,” “unprofessional,” and “humiliating.”

The Miss Universe Organization later issued a statement reaffirming that all events would continue as planned, emphasizing its commitment to diversity, empowerment, and inclusion.

A Heartbreaking Setback for Miss Jamaica

For Dr. Henry — who was steadily building momentum and capturing viewer attention — the timing of the fall is devastating. The preliminary show is where contestants begin to separate themselves from the pack and cement their place as semifinal contenders.

Now, instead of celebrating a strong performance, fans are praying for her health and hoping her Miss Universe journey can somehow continue.

Across Jamaica and the diaspora, messages of support have poured in — all urging Henry to recover quickly and reminding her that she has already made her country proud.

See the fall below.

ABOUT MISS JAMAICA UNIVERSE

Dr. Gabrielle Henry – Miss Universe Jamaica 2025 – is an ophthalmologist and passionate advocate for the visually impaired. She was crowned in August 2025 and is representing Jamaica at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand.

She founded the See Me Foundation, dedicated to expanding educational and economic opportunities for people with reduced vision. Her inspiration comes from her mother and from witnessing firsthand the challenges faced by visually impaired patients during her medical training.

Henry won several sectional awards at Miss Universe Jamaica 2025, including Best Personality, Best Essence of Style, and the Media Challenge Award.

Her guiding belief: “Beauty is not just in what can be seen but what is felt when people uplift one another.”