Missing Hanover man last seen at work in MoBay
Sp Town women reportedly disarm licensed gun holder during dispute
UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old boy returns home
Jamaican joins US Navy to ‘become a better version of herself’
7 COVID fatalities recorded; 115 new cases, 21.6% positivity
Kingston Creative launches database of 370 Caribbean artists
Man allegedly shoots ex-wife’s lover after finding them in hot tub
Transform education for economic growth, says VM CEO
Secondary, tertiary students awarded Barita Foundation scholarships
Jamar Mason
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Twenty-year-old Jamar Mason, a customer service representative of Lookout district in Hopewell, Hanover has been missing since Wednesday, September 7.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Reports from the Sandy Bay police are that about 5pm, Mason was last seen at work in Freeport, Montego Bay, St James.
His mode of dress when last seen is unknown. All attempts to contact him have failed, the police said.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jamar Mason is being asked to contact the Sandy Bay police at 876-953-5312, the police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.
More From
Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2
Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b
The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 p
Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell narrowly missed out on winning the men’s 110m hurdles Diamond trophy and US$30,000 on the last day of the two-day Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The sole survivor of a house fire in Westmoreland that left her three brothers dead, 13-year-old Adrianna Laing, departed the island on Thursday by an air ambulance for treatment in the US.
Th
Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored