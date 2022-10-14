News

Randall Mitchell, Tourism and Arts Minister – Photo by Roger Jacob

TOURISM, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell is confident Trinidad and Tobago will experience a boost in its tourism and culture sectors next year, after having to endure the covid19 pandemic, along with the rest of the world, for the last two years.

In his contribution to the budget debate in the Senate on Friday, Mitchell highlighted hotel investment, festivals and increased airlift as some of the reasons for a brighter outlook in 2023.

“We will turn the sod for the start of a 152-room, Sheraton-branded hotel at the Piarco Aero Park. This hotel is estimated to cost $156 million and construction will begin shortly thereafter.”

Mitchell disclosed that a local group had recently bought the Maracas Bay Hotel. Pending the relevant approvals for its plans, he said this project will be “a $35 million investment into the 40-room hotel. This translates into 100 construction jobs and 50 permanent ones once completed.”

Mitchell said the Asa Wright Nature Centre recently signed a ten-year lease with an “accommodation operator” for redeveloping and running the eco-lodge.

FILE PHOTO: The main house and other buildings at the Asa Wright Nature Centre, Blanchisseuse Road, Arima.

“This lease will represent a $10 million investment into the property. Work has already begun and is expected to be completed and (the centre) ready to be opened on March 1, 2023.”

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Port of Spain will add 79 apartment-style suites to its current room stock.

Mitchell said hotel occupancy rates this year “have also been slowly returning to the pre-pandemic levels of between 65 and 70 per cent for TT.”

He was encouraged that visitor arrivals to TT are steadily returning to pre-pandemic levels as well.

Mitchell praised international airlines such as British Airways, American Airlines, United Airlines, Copa and JetBlue for continuing their flights into TT. He said British Airways will fly directly to Port of Spain next year while continuing its flights to Tobago.

He added, “There is a very strong prospect on the horizon of a new airline flying into Trinidad from Toronto.”

He was confident that Tobago’s carnival this month will offer a much-needed stimulus to the island’s economy. Mitchell said Government fully supports the Tobago House of Assembly’s efforts to promote the festival and build on it.

Mitchell described this year’s “Taste of Carnival” as a success and a platform for the return of Carnival next year. Reminding senators the event cost $20 million, Mitchell added, “It was not about making a profit.”

The idea was to allow Carnival stakeholders an opportunity to work and devise strategies towards staging a better, safer Carnival 2023.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell – Photo by Jeff K Meyers

From the perspective of airline and hotel bookings to date, Mitchell said Carnival 2023 is almost sold out.

He added that UNC claims that Government was not paying attention to Carnival were false. Mitchell reminded senators that Carnival is part of TT’s culture, its biggest festival and brings great economic benefits.

Touching on sport tourism, he highlighted the Commonwealth Youth Games and the continuation of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket amongst several major sports events TT will host next year.

Against this background, Mitchell declared, “We have no time to waste on the Opposition. We have work to do.”