Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Health department rapped for delayed disclosure of malaria case

Mixed views from supporters as PM delivers message at JLP conference

Japan’s prime minister sacks third minister in a month

Trump’s growing GOP challengers revive fears of 2016 repeat

Macys.com

PM arrives at JLP conference to loud cheers

‘Beware of student suspension, expulsion: Easy targets for gangs’

All systems go: Hundreds head to JLP conference in jubilant mood

Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion

Taxi man freed of murder charge relative to senior’s mob killing

JLP’s 79th annual conference gets under way

Sunday Nov 20

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

45 minutes ago

Mixed views from supporters

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Supporters at the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Conference held at the National Arena, Kingston, have expressed mixed views after hearing from Prime Minister, Andrew Holness after he spoke about a raft of issues at the much-anticipated event.

“I love what I hear today, I love the fact that the PM talk about crime and a number of issues that are really affecting the country, all in all, his address was a comprehensive one,” said Charles Jones, a supporter who made his way from Clarendon.

He was supported by Marcia Brown, who travelled from Bog Walk in St Catherine.

“The prime minister spoke about a wide range of issues and me like that,” said Brown.

But there were some supporters like Luke Smilie from Trelawny who said he wanted to hear more.

” I wanted to hear about the crime plan I wanted to hear more people a dead left right and centre the PM touch some issues but I wanted to hear more,” said the Trelawny resident.

Police are at this time monitoring the space to ensure that law and order is maintained as supporters make their way from the venue.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Health department rapped for delayed disclosure of malaria case

Jamaica News

Mixed views from supporters as PM delivers message at JLP conference

World News

Japan’s prime minister sacks third minister in a month

More From

Sport

KFC Jamaica signs Khadija Shaw as brand ambassador

KFC Jamaica has signed a two-year brand partnership with Reggae Girlz and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw.

“KFC is a long-time supporter of Jamaican sports and athletes; it is, therefore, an

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The men’s World Cup football tournament kicks off in the small Middle East country of Qatar on Sunday with teams from 32 countries competing to see who will win the trophy.

The 32 teams are divided

Entertainment

Shenseea’s bought herself a new whip?

After all the personal vehicle shopping for close friends and relatives, Shenseea’s copped for herself a new whip, and perhaps, the third time’s the charm?

According to the Blessed hitmaker, the pu

Jamaica News

Man pulls gun on homeless woman in New Kingston

Firearm holder and retired cop weigh in, social media users divided

Sport

Clarendon College, JC, STATHS and KC qualify for Champions Cup semis

Reigning champions Clarendon College turned in a virtuoso performance to dismiss Mona High 3-1 in their ISSA Champion Cup quarterfinal game at Sabina Park on Saturday.

Also through to the semifinal

Sport

VIDEO: Jamaica Scorpions win regional Super50 title

Jamaica Scorpions beat Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by three wickets in the final of the CG Super50 to take the coveted title at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday night.

Led by a

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR