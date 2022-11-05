Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Saturday Nov 05

26?C
Barbados News

Met Office issues flood watch for Barbados

Loop News

10 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Residents can expect moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the weekend.

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a flood watch for Barbados.

According to BMS an upper-level diffluent pattern along with surface to low-level convergence is expected to generate pockets of moderate to heavy shower activity. Maximum rainfall accumulations of 20.0 to 40.0 mm in moderate to heavy showers are likely this afternoon and into tonight with activity likely to persist throughout the weekend.

Locals and visitors should be prepared for the following possibilities:

Significant runoff from higher elevations.Significant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Large water settlements on roads and fields.Significant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassable.Large objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast moving water flows. -Significant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

The alert will be updated at 6 pm, today, Friday, November 4 or sooner if conditions warrant.

