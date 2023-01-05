A portion of the prime waterfront land at Providence that was gifted to Government by Mohamed’s Enterprise for the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge

Mohamed’s Enterprise on Wednesday announced that it has gifted the Government its US$3 million prime waterfront property at Providence, East Bank Demerara, to facilitate the construction of the new Demerara River Crossing.

Preparatory works have already begun to facilitate the construction of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge, the contract for which had been awarded last year by the Government to a joint venture led by China Railway and Construction Corporation Limited.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, one of the Directors of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Azruddin Mohamed, said the bridge would pass over the company’s Providence waterfront property on the eastern side of the Demerara River, and on the western side at La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

“In light of this, and as its commitment to nation building, Mohamed’s Enterprise and Hadi’s World Inc. will donate 1.4 acres of prime land, worth about US$3 million, towards the construction of (the) bridge,” Mohamed said in the statement.

The land, he explained, will be used to store equipment and building materials during the construction phase of the new facility.

“Mohamed’s Enterprise is extremely happy to be a part of Guyana’s transformational process, which will benefit generations to come. To transform Guyana’s landscape has been a vision of President Dr. Irfaan Ali. Over the years, we have seen this transformation, and we remain resilient in our efforts to support this cause,” he noted.

Speaking on the decision to gift the land, Mohamed said, “The Mohameds believe that Muslims are not supposed to hoard their wealth, but rather give freely, since all things belong to, and come from, God.”

Back in May 2022, the Government signed a US$260 million contract for the new bridge across the Demerara River as part of its plans to expand and modernise Guyana’s transport infrastructure and significantly reduce the traffic woes on the East Bank of Demerara.

Last Friday, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh signed a loan agreement with the Bank of China for 160.8 million Euros, to be injected into the construction of the major new bridge.

Dr Singh said that this loan would finance the majority of the cost to advance the bridge construction. He also indicated that the Guyana Government would put up the remaining funding to complete the critical infrastructure.

Already, some $21.1 billion in the 2022 Budget has been allocated towards work on the bridge.

The hybrid bridge across the Demerara River will feature a modern four-lane structure (two carriageways), cycle lane, with a 2.65-kilometre length, driving surface of about 23.6 metres, or 77.8 feet; and will have a lifespan of some 100 years. The DHB is a vital link for the transport of agricultural goods from Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) into Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and beyond.

Easier and more efficient transport links will support agricultural development and food security for Guyanese.

The construction of the new bridge across the Demerara River is expected to last for several years upon the commencement of work.

The current Harbour Bridge is over 40 years old, and has outlived its lifespan. It connects the East Bank and the West Bank at Peters Hall and Meer Zorgen respectively, with an estimated 40,000 to 45,000 persons and more than 20,000 vehicles traversing each day (11,000 per direction).