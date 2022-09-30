Minister Of Health And The Environment Elected As First Vice President Of Paho’s 30TH Pan American Sanitary Conference

Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment, the Honourable Sir Molwyn Joseph was elected to the position of First Vice President of the 30th Sanitary Conference of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Monday 26th September 2022.

Minister Joseph is currently in Washington D.C at the PAHO annual meeting where he joins other Ministers of Health from the Americas in discussing key policies and actions to improve health.

During the PAHO meeting that spans September 26th to October 1st 2022, Ministers will focus on areas that include cervical cancer, genomic sequencing for COVID-19, human resources for health and Monkey Pox Disease.

As First Vice President, Minister Joseph guided member states in an intense discussion on mental health.

During the week member states elected Dr. Jarbas Barbosa Da Silva Jr from Brazil as PAHO’s new Director during the session.

This comes as Dr. Carissa Etienne, a citizen of the Dominica ends a ten year term as PAHO’s Director.

Minister Joseph is accompanied by Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, Chief Medical Officer.

