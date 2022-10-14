News

MURDERED: Colin Forbes

SHOCKED and traumatised by the death the second of her three sons, Cheryl Forbes said she does not believe her family will get justice.

“With the way things are going with crime in Trinidad right now, I don’t think the police would arrest or charge anybody with my son’s murder. I just know nothing would come out of this,” she told the Newsday in a telephone interview on Friday.

Her son Colin Forbes, 42, a mechanic of Indian Walk, Moruga was stabbed to death by four Spanish-speaking men in the car park of Big Ben Bar, Penal Rock Road on Thursday. Forbes was reversing his car around 12.10 am, when his vehicle collided with a red car in which they were occupants.

An altercation erupted as the Spanish-speaking men rained bottles on Forbes’s car and physically assaulted him.

He told the men he was a mechanic and offered to repair the damage he caused. However, when he attempted to call the police to report the incident, Forbes was again attacked and stabbed multiple times.

As he fell to the ground, bleeding from his wounds, the suspects escaped in their car. Police are hoping camera footage helps them with their investigation.

Officers who arrived on the scene, took Forbes to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1.30 am.

His mother said she has been suffering from a headache since she heard the news. She expressed shock that a minor car accident would have resulted in the death of her child.

“This is not something any mother expects. He was a good child to me. This is shocking.”

Forbes was the father of four. Former school principal Stanley Nabby, who operates a garage along with his son Joel, said Forbes worked for him for years. He said Forbes had a run-in-with the law previously and was sentenced. Upon his release, he told Nabby he did not want to go back to prison and wanted to change his life for his family.

Nabby gave him the opportunity and was never disappointed.

He said Forbes was a dedicated employee and was committed to his family.

Cheryl Forbes said no date has been announced for an autopsy to be performed.

Homicide Region III is continuing investigations. There have been no arrests so far.