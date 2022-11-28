The Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) at the University of the West Indies (UWI) is celebrating a decade of existence with the inaugural James Moss-Solomon Memorial lecture to be delivered by one of its distinguished graduates, Senator Don Wehby.

The institution, which was founded in 2012 with the merger of the former Mona School of Business and the Department of Management Studies at the University of the West Indies, has become the foremost business school in the Caribbean, having granted 3,000 postgraduate degrees and 16,000 at the undergraduate level.

Dr Indianna Minto-Coy, deputy executive director at MSBM explained that the lecture, scheduled for next Wednesday, November 30 was named in honour of the life, legacy and impact of James Moss-Solomon, a former executive-in-resident at MSBM, who died in 2021.

“As a business school we believe our role must extend beyond the classroom; we must be instigators of change and innovative problem-solving. One way we do this is by creating a forum of critical analysis as it relates to the challenges being faced by businesses and industries.

“The introduction of this inaugural James Moss-Solomon lecture marks an important step towards us fulfilling that role. Jimmy, as he was affectionately called, was a stalwart, not only in business but a philanthropist and mentor extraordinaire who gave willingly to students and faculty in developing graduate programs and identifying projects with which students could partner”, Dr Minto-Coy said.

Related Article

She said it was also fitting that Senator Wehby, the Group Chairman of Grace Kennedy, deliver the inaugural lecture, as he was mentored by Moss-Solomon, who spent most of his active professional years at Grace Kennedy.

Wehby will be speaking under the theme “from local to global; challenge and benefits for Caribbean firms.”

Dr Minto-Coy noted that the MSMB not only houses the largest number of students at UWI Mona campus (20 per cent) but also prides itself in delivering a world-class education.

“Our vision speaks to us being an excellent global business school rooted in the Caribbean. While we are based in Jamaica, we educate to world-class standards and that can be seen in the quality of our faculty, adjunct lecturers, our research and our consultancy being among the best, not just locally but internationally as well”, Dr Minto-Coy stated.

The MSMB is accredited by the Association of MBAs (AMBA, which accredits only the top two per cent of business schools globally.

The institution ranks among its graduates a number of outstanding private and public sector leaders, including Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wymss Gorman, President and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica Audrey Tugwell Henry, and Olympian Candice McLeod.