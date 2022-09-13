The Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) has launched a newly designed website as part of its digital transformation agenda.

MSBM said the new website would serve as its digital gateway in supporting its engagement with stakeholders, including current and prospective students, faculty, administrators, alumni, members of the business community and the general public.

MSBM is the arm of the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, which facilitates effective business education and practices in the private and public sectors.

With a bold and modern look featuring greater visual consistency and standardisation, the new design allows for more streamlined menus, easier navigation and offers an improved mobile experience, MSBM said in a release.

MSBM said it focussed on simplifying and updating its content, providing more resources for students and providing a modern, fresh look for our constituents.

Dr David McBean, Executive Director of Mona School of Business

“One of our core values is innovation, and we are always mindful of the realities of the dynamic environment in which we operate and the need to be agile and responsive to the demands of the market,” stated Dr David McBean, Executive Director, MSBM. The redesign process involved benchmarking against international business schools and receiving feedback from various stakeholders as part of a user testing group.

In addition to its website, MSBM’s digital strategy includes communicating with stakeholders through a number of social media platforms and mobile app.