Mona High continued their perfect start to the 2022 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup season with a 3-1 victory over Wolmer’s Boys’ School in the second game of a Group E doubleheader at the Stadium East field on Wednesday.

The Craig Butler-led team registered its fifth consecutive win to assume sole leadership of Group E with maximum 15 points.

Mona started brightly and after just six minutes, the skillful Zhaine Pinnock fired them into the lead from just outside the box.

Romarion Thomas doubled the advantage on the stroke of halftime before Donhue Mitchell put the game to bed with an 81st-minute penalty.

Wolmer’s got a consolation goal courtesy of substitute Caton Daley in the 85th minute.

The Jerome Waite-coached Wolmer’s Boys’ which were losing their first game of the season in five matches, remained firmly in second spot with 12 points, five clear of third-place Hydel High which battled to a 1-1 with Camperdown High in the first game of the Stadium East doubleheader.

Keyani Jackson scored for Hydel in the sixth minute and Jardel Williams replied for Camperdown in the 84th minute.

Kingston High secured their first win of the season with a 2-1 win over Papine High in the bottom-of-group clash.

Kingston High with three points leapfrogged Papine High on one point.

Over in Group B, Jamaica College (JC) turned in their most accomplished display brushing aside the visiting St Jago 4-0 for their third win from four games. The boys from Old Hope Road are on 10 points and atop the group courtesy of goal difference.

St Catherine High kept pace with a 6-0 victory at Cedar Grove Academy and are also on 10 points.

Over in Group D, St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) destroyed Tarrant High 6-0 at Tarrant Football Field to move to 13 points, a six-point lead

Jonathan Grant surged into second spot with seven points following a 2-1 win over Norman Manley which slipped to third on six points.

Wednesday’s results

Group BCedar Grove 0 St Catherine High 6Jamaica College 4 St Jago High 0Holy Trinity 5 St Mary’s College 1

Group DDunoon Technical 1 Spanish Town High 1Norman Manley High 1 Jonathan Grant 2Tarrant High 0 STATHS 6

Group ECamperdown High 1 Hydel 1Wolmer’s Boys 1 Mona 3Kingston High 2 Papine 1

Thursday’s matches (home teams named first)

Group CBridgeport vs Tivoli at DunbeholdenHaile Selassie High vs Edith Dalton James HighVauxhall vs Charlie Smith

Group FCampion College vs ExcelsiorJose Marti vs Clan CarthyKingston Technical vs Cumberland High

All games are scheduled to start at 3:30 pm.