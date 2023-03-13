(L-R) PSC Chairman Paul Cheong; GCCI President Timothy Tucker; Opposition MP Geeta Chandan-Edmond

There continues to be widespread condemnation of the racist and inciting remarks made by members of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and PNCR-led APNU Opposition at a public meeting in Buxton, East Coast Demerara last week.

Stakeholders from the private sector have joined in denouncing the “unacceptable political racism” and stating that there is “no tolerance for inciting racial tensions and hostility”

Additionally, more Opposition Members have come out criticising the remarks made with Opposition Member of Parliament Geeta Chandan-Edmond being the latest to disassociate herself from the “inflammatory statements and call for responsible actions and commentaries, from politicians,”.

See below for the full statements:

PSC Statement on WPA Utterances

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has been made aware of and condemns in the strongest possible manner a public statement broadcast on the internet and for national public consumption, on March 9, on the platform of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), at which the leader of the Opposition was participating, an undisguised, deliberate and ugly attempt to promote insurrection against the elected Government of the day.

The WPA statement is yet another attempt to pursue and advocate racial confrontation andconflict, an abject and wholly unacceptable pursuit of political racism intending to divide thepeople of our country.

The statement by the WPA, a former member of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), is utterly irresponsible and completely reckless and must be rejected out of hand by every citizen of our country.

The Private Sector Commission fully and unreservedly supports Attorney General, Anil Nandlall and His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali in condemning this attempt to create political mayhem and economic instability in our country.

The PSC calls upon the leadership of every political party in our country to condemn and reject this kind of political behaviour aimed at threatening the peace and security of our nation and to speak out with one voice against it.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Zero tolerance for agents or agencies who perpetuate racial agendas – GCCI

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has noted public utterances recently made by agents operating in the political sphere.

The Chamber wishes to state that it has absolutely no tolerance for any agent or agency desirous of inciting racial tensions, hostility or ill-will against any person of a specific gender, class or race. The Chamber would also like to emphatically state that violence, and the urging of violence, has no place in a modern and democratic society.

It is disheartening and appalling to see a fossilized way of thinking being resurrected and urgings in the direction of sowing havoc, disharmony and the destabilization of our democracy. There is no place for this type of behaviour in the landscape of Guyana. The rule of law should be respected and obeyed by all citizens.

As a racially diverse nation it is important that we remember to respect each other and refrain from uttering reckless statements that are void of promoting unity in diversity. Each citizen must act as sentinels of our fledgling democracy.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Oppo. MP Chandan-Edmond disassociates from “inflammatory statements”

Leaders must demonstrate, in deed and words, a desire for national development in its truest form.

I have noted, with great concern, pronouncements made at a public meeting hosted by the Working Peoples Alliance (WPA) on Thursday 09th March at the village of Buxton.

Some of the speakers communicated sentiments which must be strongly condemned since they can lead to public disorder and anarchy in an already ethnically-inflamed environment. As Guyanese, we must move swiftly to initiate mature dialogue aimed at promoting harmony, tolerance and trust.

I wish to publicly disassociate myself from the inflammatory statements and call for responsible actions and commentaries, from politicians, civil society and activists alike.There must be stronger national effort to build a unified nation.

I call for all national development to be placed in a context where all Guyanese must be assured of equitable treatment and worthy participation in the developmental process.