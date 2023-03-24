In accordance with the recent agreement reached between the island’s labour partners and the Government of Barbados (GOB) for the period 2022-2025, a cost-of-living allowance will be granted to GOB pensioners, as is customary whenever there is a salary increase for public officers. This top-up is usually equated to two-thirds of the increase granted to serving officers.

As a reminder, the agreed financial package for employees in the public sector and state owned enterprises is outlined below:

o A one-off $1500.00 lump sum, tax free payment for 2022-2023. It was agreed that deductions would be made for NIS for those persons below the insurable earnings ceiling to secure pension entitlements; o Cumulative salary increases of 3 per cent in 2023-2024 and 3 per cent in the 2024-2025 across the board; o Cumulative increases in allowances of 10 per cent for 2022-2023; 3 per cent for 2023-2024 and 3 per cent for 2024-2025

Pension remunerations will be re-calculated for persons who retired during the period April 2019, until the officer’s date of retirement.