The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be creating more than one hundred new jobs this year, to further enhance the functioning of the Ministries and Departments.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says the bulk of the posts are being allocated to the Ministry of National Security.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/MORE-JOBS1.mp3

Minister Gonsalves says there will also be additional staff within the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/MORE-JOBS2.mp3

The Finance Minister says the Ministry of Tourism has been allocated five new positions, while the Ministry of Agriculture has been allocated eight positions.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/MORE-JOBS3.mp3

Six posts have been created within the Ministry of National Mobilization, Mobilization, which includes a new Permanent Secretary.

A Permanent Secretary post has also been created in the Office of the Prime Minister as well as an Administrative Assistant; and six Sports Coaches have been added to the Ministry of Sports.